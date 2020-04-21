Statistical Analytics Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2029

The statistical analytics software SPSS developed by IBM corporation is one of the well-known statistical analytical tools that assist users in finding new relation in the data and predicting what will happen next. Software called SAS Business Intelligence developed by SAS institute permits the user to share and create interactive reports and also informs the user if something goes wrong. Statistical analytics service that provides users with decision-making ability and resolves different business challenges by delivering improved statistical models without requiring them to recognize the complexity of statistics will help to grow the market in the upcoming forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of statistical analytics market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, end-user. The global statistical analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading statistical analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the statistical analytics market.

Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Alteryx

2. IBM Corporation

3. Lumina Decision Systems

4. Oracle Corporation

5. Plug and Score

6. Qlik Software

7. SAP SE

8. SAS

9. StataCorp LLC

10. Tibco Software Inc.

The global statistical analytics market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, end-user. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on premise. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as manufacturing, government, research, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global statistical analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The statistical analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting statistical analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the statistical analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the statistical analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from statistical analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for statistical analytics market in the global market.

