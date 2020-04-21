PPM and IT Governance Market 2020-2025 | CA Technologies, HPE, Microsoft, Oracle, Planview, AtTask, Clarizen, Changepoint, Daptiv, EPM Live, GenSight, InLoox, INNOTAS, Leankit, Planisware, Planview, SAP and Sciforma

The analysts forecast global PPM and IT Governance Market to grow at a CAGR of +11% during the period 2020-2025.

The global PPM and IT governance market 2016-2020 report says emergence of augmented reality is one of the key trends for market growth as information management is one of the key aspects of project management. Project managers often have to collect and analyze lot of information about ongoing projects for their scheduled completion. Virtual reality solutions, such as augmented reality, are gradually finding their way in project management systems.

At present, augmented reality technologies have been used in construction-related projects to visualize the projects status in a real time environment. Augmented reality devices and applications provide real time information in the form of text and 3D or 4D images about on-going real-estate projects. Augmented reality solutions can also be used for information management of a portfolio of various projects.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global PPM and IT Governance Market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, aiming to help companies identify threats and challenges that businesses may be susceptible.

Top Key Player Profiled in this Report:-

CA Technologies, HPE, Microsoft, Oracle, Planview, AtTask, Clarizen, Changepoint, Daptiv, EPM Live, GenSight, InLoox, INNOTAS, Leankit, Planisware, Planview, SAP and Sciforma

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional PPM and IT Governance Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

The major highlights of the global PPM and IT Governance Market research report:

It offers a collection of prime information of the global market

Business profiles of leading key players, traders, and investor

Economic analysis of the global PPM and IT Governance Market

Government regulations and political stability around the market.

Detailed analysis of client preferences and industry awareness

