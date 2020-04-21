Pocket Lighters Market to Deliver Prominent Growth, Striking Opportunities Scenario & Forecast 2019-2025 | BIC, Tokai, Flamagas

“

QYResearch Published Global Pocket Lighters Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: This latest report provides a deep insight into the Global Pocket Lighters Market 2019 covering all its essential aspects. Global Pocket Lighters Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Pocket Lighters market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pocket Lighters market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report then highlights factors affecting the development of market such as drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities, technology advances, the latest market scenarios, etc. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organizations such as: BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng, Zhuoye Lighter, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansfa, Hefeng Industry, Shaodong Huanxing, Shaodong Lianhua.

Pocket Lighters can be divided into inflatable and disposable lighters. It is a common consumer goods that closely related to the people’s lives.

The technical barriers of pocket lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in pocket lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%

According to applications, pocket lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, pocket lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.

According to types, pocket lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.

The global Pocket Lighters market was 2770 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 3360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Pocket Lighters market size (value and volume) by player, region, product type and final industry, historical data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pocket Lighters in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in this market include

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Ningbo Shunhong

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Super and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Directly Sales

The study objectives of this report are:

To understand the structure of Pocket Lighters market by identifying various subsegments.

Share detailed information on key factors affecting market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pocket Lighters manufacturers define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competitive environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years.

To analyze the Pocket Lighters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Pocket Lighters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pocket Lighters are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and verify market size of Pocket Lighters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs.

Further breakdown of Pocket Lighters market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng, Zhuoye Lighter, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansfa, Hefeng Industry, Shaodong Huanxing, Shaodong Lianhua

10. Appendix

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald