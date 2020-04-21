Personalized Learning Market Trends Analysis, Growth Prospects, Future Scenario and Key Vendors: D2L Corporation, Dreambox Learning

Global Personalized Learning Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Personalized learning is a blended learning approach that provides progressive feedback based on the individual’s educational needs, according to the pace of the learner’s learning ability.It is a computer-based teaching aid with application software that connects to the cloud or a specific system.The platform presents interactive content through a real-time performance analysis of learners, thereby modifying the content and course schedule to achieve efficient learning.It interacts with computer or mobile application software and evaluates learners through computerized tests tailored to individual skills.Personalized learning is a strategy, way of thinking and educational learning method that enables each student to realize his or her own learning and contribution in this rapidly changing world.Classroom structures and practices based on the principles of personalized learning allow students to be where they are and to be consciously driven forward by providing choices, building confidence, and providing customized learning opportunities.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personalized Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: D2L Corporation, Dreambox Learning, Wolters Kluwer, Smart Sparrow, Knewton, Agile Education, Edgenuity, Intel

This study considers the Personalized Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Online Courses

Software & APP

Offline Guide

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal

Commercial

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personalized Learning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personalized Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personalized Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personalized Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Personalized Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Personalized Learning Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Personalized Learning by Players

4 Personalized Learning by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Personalized Learning Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 D2L Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Personalized Learning Product Offered

11.1.3 D2L Corporation Personalized Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 D2L Corporation News

11.2 Dreambox Learning

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Personalized Learning Product Offered

11.2.3 Dreambox Learning Personalized Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dreambox Learning News

11.3 Wolters Kluwer

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Personalized Learning Product Offered

11.3.3 Wolters Kluwer Personalized Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wolters Kluwer News

11.4 Smart Sparrow

