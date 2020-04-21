Perfusion Systems Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027 | Ala Scientific Instruments, XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, XENIOS AG

Perfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global perfusion systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The perfusion systems market by type is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure driven perfusion systems, and small mammal organ perfusion systems. In 2018, the bioreactor perfusion systems segment held a largest market share of 44.3% of the perfusion systems market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing production by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical and its advantages including, high quality of product, product stability, and scalability. Moreover, the microfluidic perfusion systems segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to increasing application of basic cell biology, molecular biological assays, tissue engineering, and systems biology.

The key players influencing the market are:

REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Getinge AB, TERUMO CORPORATION, LivaNova PLC, Sartorius AG, Harvard Bioscience, RAND, Sanisure (Sani-Tech West, Inc.), AutoMate Scientific, Inc., Jobst Technologies GmbH, APD (Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics), Spectrum Medical, Transonic Systems Inc, OrganOx, ISCHEMAVIEW, INC, and CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, specially designed for rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize production of therapeutic antibodies. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global perfusion systems market as follows:

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Component



Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

