Office Furniture Market Top Key Players: Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., Kokuyo Co Ltd., Kimball International Inc.

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Office Furniture market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The Thrust on Real Estate and Office Construction Around the World are Likely to Drive the Global Office Furniture Market at 9.1% CAGR during 2019 & 2024.

Global office furniture market accounted for USD 58,135.9 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 95,274.2 million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/43

Rise in number of offices worldwide

According to the International Labor Organization, world economic growth increased by 3.6% in 2017 as compared to 3.2% in 2016. This growth also marked decrease in unemployment across the globe. Positive GDP growth figures of developed and developing regions across the globe is believed to positively impact the growth of the market. Further, new employment opportunities in developing nations is believed to escalate the growth of the market. With increasing number of employed people across the globe, the demand for new offices is also increasing.

Launch of Innovative Office Furniture

Rapid introduction of innovative and advanced office furniture will intensify the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Key vendors are offering advanced & innovative designed furniture which are healthier and more comfortable. This factor is bolstering the growth of global furniture market across all regions. Consumers such as enterprises and others are preferring modern and modular office furniture’s to improve the productivity which bodes well for the growth of the market.

Rise in Commercial Space Construction

According to U.S. Census Bureau, residential office construction in U.S. grew by 3.4% by Nov. 2017 as compared to -2.8% in Dec. 2016. Also, non-residential office construction spending witnesses a growth of 4.2% in 2017. Further, establishment of new office spaces across all major regions is expected to be the key factor behind the growth of office furniture market during the forecast period.

Barriers in Market

The cost of raw materials used in manufacturing of furniture remains highly volatile and fluctuating with time. This fluctuation in raw material prices may obstruct the growth of office furniture market in future. The cost of raw materials used in manufacturing of furniture remains highly volatile and fluctuating with time. This fluctuation in raw material prices may obstruct the growth of office furniture market in future.

Consumers with low spending budget are looking forward to adopting every possible cost-effective furnishing solution such as online rental and second-hand furniture. Further, this rising trend of furniture rental and adoption of old furniture are reducing the demand for new furniture. Further, decline in demand for new furniture is likely to hinder the growth of market over the forecast period.

Advanced office furniture such as tech-charging furniture and multi-touch tables are equipped with extreme high cost. Further, high cost of advanced office furniture is anticipated to limit the growth of market over the forecast period. Further, economic challenges such as high cost of transportation, raw material price fluctuation and recession are some of the key challenges which are obstructing the growth of global office furniture market over the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., Kokuyo Co Ltd., Kimball International Inc. and Hooker Furniture. These market players have adopted different business strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, merger, and partnership to stay competitive in the global market. For instance, Steelcase Inc. announced a new collaboration with Officebricks which offers an innovative sound insulating cabin system for professional use in offices. These cabins provide exceptional acoustic performance ensuring that employees have private and secluded spaces to get things done.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

– Seating

– – – Office Chairs

– – – Guest Chairs

– – – Stools

– – – Sofa

– – – Others

– Storage Unit and Files

– – – Bins & Shelves

– – – Cabinets

– – – Others

– Workstation

– – – Individual Workstation

– – – Collaborative Workstation

– – – Others

– Tables

– – – Conference Tables

– – – Dining Tables

– – – Occasional Tables

– Others

By Price Range

– Premium

– Medium

– Economy

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Regional Markets

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– The Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/43/office-furniture-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Office Furniture Market

3. Global Office Furniture Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Office Furniture Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Office Furniture Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Seating Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Office Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Guest Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3. Stools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.4. Sofa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Storage Unit and Files Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Bins & Shelves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. Cabinets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1. Individual Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.2. Collaborative Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.1. Conference Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.2. Dining Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.3. Occasional Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

11.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.2.1.4. Seating Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.1. Office Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.2. Guest Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.3. Stools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.4. Sofa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Storage Unit and Files Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.1. Bins & Shelves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.2. Cabinets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.1. Individual Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.2. Collaborative Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7.1. Conference Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7.2. Dining Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7.3. Occasional Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Price Range

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.2.2.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.3.1.4. Seating Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.1. Office Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.2. Guest Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.3. Stools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.4. Sofa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Storage Unit and Files Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.1. Bins & Shelves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.2. Cabinets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.1. Individual Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.2. Collaborative Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7.1. Conference Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7.2. Dining Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7.3. Occasional Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Price Range

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.3.2.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.4.1.4. Seating Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.1. Office Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.2. Guest Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.3. Stools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.4. Sofa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Storage Unit and Files Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.5.1. Bins & Shelves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.5.2. Cabinets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.6.1. Individual Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.6.2. Collaborative Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7.1. Conference Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7.2. Dining Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7.3. Occasional Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.7.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Price Range

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.4.2.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/43

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More : https://industrial-equipment-automation.blogspot.com/

https://packaging-news.blogspot.com/

https://life-science-market.blogspot.com/

https://ictmarket1.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

https://construction-manufacturing-news.blogspot.com/

https://chemicals-materialsmarket.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald