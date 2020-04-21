Luxury watch Market Top Key Players: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Rolex SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Chopard, Girard- Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, Breitling SA
According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Luxury watch market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.
Worldwide, the luxury watch market experienced growth across most regions. A luxury watch is an expensive timepiece and has been a symbol of wealth and reputation. Watch manufacturers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, and Tag Heuer have earned and maintained their elite status among luxury watches.
Market Drivers & Restraints
The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With growing countries’ economies, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability and with a rise in brand awareness, their spending on luxury goods is also growing. Due to rising disposable income in the world, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying a luxury watch in order to improve their status and reputation in society. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the luxury watch market in the upcoming years.
The penetration of smartphones has led to an increase in the usage of online sales all over the world. The millennial populations are preferring online sales channel over the offline and wholesale channel which is opening a gateway opportunity for the online sales channel to grow soon. In addition to this, advancements in the online marketing and continuously rising use of digital media for product marketing & promotions of the luxury products are the major key factors which are anticipated to drive the growth of the luxury watch market over the forecasted period.
Millennials are emerging as new major buyers of a luxury watch, countries like China and the U.S. are witnessing strong demand for luxury goods among millennials. In terms of region, Europe remained the leading region for sales, followed by the Americas, Asia (including mainland China), Japan and the rest of the world. International tourism is also acting as a key growth driver for the luxury watch market. Countries such as Germany, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, and Italy have witnessed higher demand for luxury watch among tourists. However, the rise of pre-owned luxury goods market is a major restraint for the global luxury watch market. Economic uncertainties are also adversely affecting the growth of the global luxury watch market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:
By Type
– Mechanical Watch
– Quartz Watch
– Others
By Made
– Swiss Watches
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Single Brand Store
– Multi Brand Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
– Rolex SA
– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
– The Swatch Group
– Patek Philippe
– Audemars Piguet
– Chopard
– Girard- Perregaux
– Ulysse Nardin
– Breitling SA
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Watch Market
3. Global Luxury Watch Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Watch Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Luxury Watch Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)
9. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
9.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Made
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
10.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
11. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
12. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
12.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
12.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.2.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,
13.2.2. By Made
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.2.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.3. By Demography
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.2.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.4. By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.1. Introduction
13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.1. By Type
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.3.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,
13.3.2. By Made
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.3.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.3. By Demography
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.3.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.4. By Distribution Channel
13.3.4.1. Introduction
13.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.3.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.1. By Type
13.4.1.1. Introduction
13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.4.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,
13.4.2. By Made
13.4.2.1. Introduction
13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.4.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.3. By Demography
13.4.3.1. Introduction
13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.4.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.4. By Distribution Channel
13.4.4.1. Introduction
13.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.4.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.1. By Type
13.5.1.1. Introduction
13.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.5.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,
13.5.2. By Made
13.5.2.1. Introduction
13.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.5.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.3. By Demography
13.5.3.1. Introduction
13.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.5.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.4. By Distribution Channel
13.5.4.1. Introduction
13.5.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.5.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.5.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.1. By Type
13.6.1.1. Introduction
13.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.6.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,
13.6.2. By Made
13.6.2.1. Introduction
13.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.6.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.3. By Demography
13.6.3.1. Introduction
13.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.6.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.4. By Distribution Channel
13.6.4.1. Introduction
13.6.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.6.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.6.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.5. By Country
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024
Continue…
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald