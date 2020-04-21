Luxury watch Market Top Key Players: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Rolex SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Chopard, Girard- Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, Breitling SA

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Luxury watch market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Worldwide, the luxury watch market experienced growth across most regions. A luxury watch is an expensive timepiece and has been a symbol of wealth and reputation. Watch manufacturers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, and Tag Heuer have earned and maintained their elite status among luxury watches.

Market Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With growing countries’ economies, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability and with a rise in brand awareness, their spending on luxury goods is also growing. Due to rising disposable income in the world, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying a luxury watch in order to improve their status and reputation in society. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the luxury watch market in the upcoming years.

The penetration of smartphones has led to an increase in the usage of online sales all over the world. The millennial populations are preferring online sales channel over the offline and wholesale channel which is opening a gateway opportunity for the online sales channel to grow soon. In addition to this, advancements in the online marketing and continuously rising use of digital media for product marketing & promotions of the luxury products are the major key factors which are anticipated to drive the growth of the luxury watch market over the forecasted period.

Millennials are emerging as new major buyers of a luxury watch, countries like China and the U.S. are witnessing strong demand for luxury goods among millennials. In terms of region, Europe remained the leading region for sales, followed by the Americas, Asia (including mainland China), Japan and the rest of the world. International tourism is also acting as a key growth driver for the luxury watch market. Countries such as Germany, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, and Italy have witnessed higher demand for luxury watch among tourists. However, the rise of pre-owned luxury goods market is a major restraint for the global luxury watch market. Economic uncertainties are also adversely affecting the growth of the global luxury watch market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:

By Type

– Mechanical Watch

– Quartz Watch

– Others

By Made

– Swiss Watches

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Single Brand Store

– Multi Brand Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– Rolex SA

– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

– The Swatch Group

– Patek Philippe

– Audemars Piguet

– Chopard

– Girard- Perregaux

– Ulysse Nardin

– Breitling SA

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

