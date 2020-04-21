Luxury Sunglasses Market Till 2025 Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast | Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, Kering

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: This latest report provides a deep insight into the Global Luxury Sunglasses Market 2019 covering all its essential aspects. Global Luxury Sunglasses Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Luxury Sunglasses market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Luxury Sunglasses market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report then highlights factors affecting the development of market such as drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities, technology advances, the latest market scenarios, etc. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organizations such as: Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, Kering, De Rigo Vision, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin, LVMH, Charmant Group, Essilor, REVO.

Luxury Sunglasses or sun glasses are a form of protective eyewear designed primarily to prevent bright sunlight and high-energy visible light, especially harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, from damaging or discomforting the eyes. This report studies the Luxury Sunglasses market. We define Luxury Sunglasses as high-end brands on the market (with products retail prices above 150 $/Unit).

The market is characterized by the presence of few vendors and is concentrated. The market is competitive and the vendors in the market are competing on the basis of price, quality, brand, and variety. To increase their market shares and improve their market positions, the players in this marketspace are concentrating on introducing innovative products. Of the major players of Luxury Sunglasses, Luxottica Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Luxottica Group accounted for 51.52 % of the Global Luxury Sunglasses production value market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 5.25 % and 3.56 % including Safilo Group and Kering.

In terms of geography the market for Luxury Sunglasses consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 47.46 % market shares of the luxury glasses market. In the Europe, total Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 24.87 %. The market in China Luxury Sunglasses accounted for 9.71 %, in Latin America 6.36%, in Asia Other Regions 9.08%, and in Middle East and Africa region 2.53%.

The global Luxury Sunglasses market was 15600 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Luxury Sunglasses market size (value and volume) by player, region, product type and final industry, historical data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Luxury Sunglasses in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Luxottica Group

Safilo Group

Kering

De Rigo Vision

Marchon Eyewear

Marcolin

LVMH

Charmant Group

Essilor

REVO

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CR-39 Luxury Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Luxury Sunglasses

Polyurethane Luxury Sunglasses

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Men

Women

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Luxury Sunglasses

To understand the structure of Luxury Sunglasses market by identifying various subsegments.

Share detailed information on key factors affecting market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Luxury Sunglasses manufacturers define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competitive environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Sunglasses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Luxury Sunglasses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Sunglasses are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and verify market size of Luxury Sunglasses market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs.

Further breakdown of Luxury Sunglasses market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, Kering, De Rigo Vision, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin, LVMH, Charmant Group, Essilor, REVO

10. Appendix

”

