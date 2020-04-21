LED Flashlight Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – Bayco Products, Browning International S.A, Dorcy International, Larson Electronics

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the LED Flashlight Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global LED Flashlight Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The global LED flashlight market is expected to reach US$ 3,075.1 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The conventional flashlights use incandescent bulbs which consist of a tungsten filament that glows whereas LED flashlights consist of solid-state semiconductor devices that emit light. The efficiency and performance of LED flashlights are far superior to conventional flashlights. LEDs are characterized by high brightness, less power consumption, and long life span in comparison to the traditional incandescent flashlights. During the initial years of LED lights, the LED based lighting solutions were costly. However, over the years, due to evolving LED technology and supportive government initiatives, the prices of LED based lighting solutions have dropped drastically.

Leading Key Market Players:- Bayco Products Inc., Browning International S.A, Dorcy International, Larson Electronics LLC, Mag Instrument Inc., Nite Ize Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Pelican Products, Inc., Streamlight Inc., and Surefire, LLC among others.

It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LED Flashlight in United States, Europe and China.

The demand for LED lighting solutions is flourishing all across the globe. Due to their multi-usage and environment-friendly features, the LEDs are fast becoming the substitutes for inefficient incandescent and halogen based lighting solutions. One of the significant factors contributing to this growth include increase in government regulations related to energy efficiency and awareness among the end-users. The market is going through a strong evolution from traditional lighting technologies systems to energy efficient LED lighting solutions based on requirements of end users in residential, commercial and military areas. All the above trends and shifts in the lighting market towards innovative technologies are reinforcing the growth of LED market globally, and bringing more opportunities for the market players in the global LED solutions market. The rise in demand for better and efficient lighting systems paired with increasing awareness for improving the energy savings is driving the growth of LED flashlight market. Hence, the adoption of LED flashlights over traditional flashlights is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for market players operating the LED flashlight market.

The report analyzes factors affecting LED Flashlight Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LED Flashlight Market in these regions.

The report segments the global LED flashlight market as follows:

LED Flashlight Market, By Type

Rechargeable LED Flashlight

Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight

LED Flashlight Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Military & Law Enforcement

LED Flashlight Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



