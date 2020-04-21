Hydroponic Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023
KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Hydroponic Market By Product (Growing Chamber , Pump & Tubing , Growing LED Lights , HVAC , Growing Supplies , Controlling Equipment ,Reservoir , Accessories ), By System (Aggregate Hydroponic System , Liquid Hydroponics System), By Crop (Lettuce , Microgreens , Medical Marijuana , Tomatoes , Herbs, Pepper , Cucumber , Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023,”.
According to report, the global Hydroponic market was valued at around USD XX.X Million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX.X Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around XX.X% between 2018 and 2023.
The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
The study is segmented based on By Product, By System, By Crop, and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.
The report is sub-segmented By Product – Growing Chamber, Pump & Tubing, Growing LED Lights, HVAC, Growing Supplies, Controlling Equipment, Reservoir, Accessories. By System – Aggregate Hydroponic System (Closed Systems, Open Systems), Liquid Hydroponics System – (Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), Others. By Crop – Lettuce, Microgreens, Medical Marijuana, Tomatoes, Herbs, Pepper, Cucumber, Others.
Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Some of major Hydroponic market players are – Amhydro, American Hydroponics, The Hydroponics Company Limited, HydroGarden, Hanna Instruments, Inc., General Hydroponics, Hydrofarm, Greentech Agro, LLC, Hydrodynamics International, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Lumigrow Inc., Other Major & Niche Players.
This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Hydroponic Market.
key features of the market research report include:
The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis
The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.
The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.
The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries
An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Product, By System, By Crop.
The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Hydroponic Market
3. Global Hydroponic Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Hydroponic Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
9.4. Growing Chamber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Pump & Tubing Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Growing LED Lights Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. HVAC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.8. Growing Supplies Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.9. Controlling Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.10. Reservoir Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.11. Accessories Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By System
10.3. BPS Analysis, By System
10.4. Aggregate Hydroponic System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.4.1. Closed Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.4.2. Open Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Liquid Hydroponics System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5.1. Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5.2. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop
11.4. Lettuce Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Microgreens Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Tomatoes Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Herbs Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Pepper Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.10. Cucumber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.2. By System
12.2.3. By Crop
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Crop
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, Application
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Product
12.3.2. By System
12.3.3. By Crop
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Product
12.4.2. By System
12.4.3. By Crop
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Latin America Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.1. By Product
12.5.2. By System
12.5.3. By Crop
12.5.4. By Country
12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Middle East & Africa Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6.1. By Product
12.6.2. By System
12.6.3. By Crop
12.6.4. By Geography
12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share of Key Players
13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Hydroponic Market
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Amhydro
13.3.1.1. Product Offered
13.3.1.2. Business Strategy
13.3.1.3. Financials
13.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
13.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
13.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
13.3.2. American Hydroponics
13.3.3. The Hydroponics Company Limited
13.3.4. HydroGarden
13.3.5. Hanna Instruments, Inc.
13.3.6. General Hydroponics
13.3.7. Hydrofarm
13.3.8. Greentech Agro, LLC
13.3.9. Hydrodynamics International, Inc.
13.3.10. Heliospectra AB
13.3.11. Lumigrow Inc.
13.3.12. Others Major & Niche Players
Continue:
