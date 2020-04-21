Global Welding Transformer Market 2018 – 2023

The global transformers market is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to augmentation in power infrastructure promulgated by surge in demand of electricity.

The electricity demand is expected to increase on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments, and increasing usage of electrical appliances.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Welding Transformer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market, primarily driven by the T&D developments and industrial growth in Southeast Asia, China, and India.

The factors that attribute to the growth include the increasing upgradation of power and distribution infrastructure, replacement of aging equipment, and the increasing development in heavy industries, and renewable energy.

In addition, the growing need to expand and upgrade the existing T&D infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to a positive growth of the transformers market during the forecast period.

Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity, particularly in the emerging nations of Asia-Pacific (APAC), are expected to further drive grid expansion and the transformers market.

The worldwide market for Welding Transformer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

ABB

General Electric

Crompton Greaves

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Toshiba

Hyosung

Bharat Heavy Electricals

SPX Transformer Solutions

Schneider Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: High Frequency, Intermediate Frequency, Low Frequency

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automobile Industry, Shipping Industry, Equipment Manufacturing Industry, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Welding Transformer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Welding Transformer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Welding Transformer, with sales, revenue, and price of Welding Transformer, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Welding Transformer, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Welding Transformer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Welding Transformer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact Us:

