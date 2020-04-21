Global Welding Safety Market 2018 – 2023

General hazards of welding include impact, penetration, harmful dust, smoke, fumes, heat and light radiation. Welding smoke is a mixture of very fine particles (fumes) and gases. Many of the substances in the smoke can be extremely toxic. The intense heat of welding and sparks can cause burns.

Eye injuries have resulted from contact with hot slag and metal chips. The intense light associated with welding can cause eye damage. Ultraviolet light from an arc can cause welder s flash and also skin burns.

There is also a danger of electric shock. If combustible or flammable materials are nearby, the heat and sparks produced by welding can cause fires or explosions. The use of compressed gas cylinders poses some unique hazards to the welder.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Welding Safety in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market growth can be credited to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development especially from emerging economies such as India, China, and others.

Asia Pacific and Europe together account for more than 53% of global market size. Rapid infrastructural development and technological advancements in the automotive industry are expected to encourage demand over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Welding Safety is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

