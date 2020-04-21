Global Welding Respiratory Systems Market 2018 – 2023

Welding is among several key application areas of respiratory protective equipment. Workers in the welding industry including welders, solderers, and brazers are exposed to various occupational hazards such as intense visible light and harmful radiation, burns, sparks, and airborne particulate matter.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1808636

In addition, workers face risks such as lung cancer, changes in lung functions, airway irritation, pulmonary infections, and bronchitis. Such hazards to the respiratory system can be avoided using welding respiratory systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Welding Respiratory Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in market is demand from manufacturing industry. Welding is an integral part of the manufacturing activities such as metal-joining, repairs, fabrication of door frames, fabric metal product manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, and joining automotive parts.

The manufacturing industry is a key employer worldwide and accounts for around 60% of all welding, cutting, and soldering activities globally. Welding emits harmful fumes and gases that are hazardous to humans and cause various lung and respiratory disorders.

Automotive parts manufacturing industry commonly use metal inert gas welding to repair bikes, cars, and recreational vehicles. Metal inert gas welding is also commonly used in the manufacturing industry as it can be done on various metals including steel, aluminum, carbon steel, nickel, and other alloys.

Hazards associated with this type of welding includes emission of both gaseous and particulate fumes. Prolonged exposure to large volumes of these fumes can cause various lung disorders. This has increased the consumption volume of respiratory protection systems for welders.

The worldwide market for Welding Respiratory Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Honeywell

MSA Safety

Bullard

Kimberly-Clark

Lincoln Electric

Miller Electric

Moldex

Optrel

RPB Safety

RSG Safety

Scott Safety

Sundstrom Safety

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: PAPR, Supplied Air Respirators, SCBA, Disposable Welding Respirators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Online Stores, Retail Outlets

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Welding Respiratory Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Welding Respiratory Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Welding Respiratory Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Welding Respiratory Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Welding Respiratory Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Welding Respiratory Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Welding Respiratory Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1808636

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald