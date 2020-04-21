Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market 2018 – 2023

Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1808629

The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices.

The global WebRTC market is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for real-time communications and the rising number of WebRTC-enabled devices. The high demand for video and voice calling features over the Internet without the downloading of plugins drives market growth.

WebRTC is offered as a default feature and some of the web browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, support WebRTC in devices like cellular phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. In 2014, more than 1 billion devices supported WebRTC.

By the end of 2016, the number increased to 4 billion. By the end of 2016, there were more than 1.5 billion active WebRTC users. This rise in the number of WebRTC supporting devices is a clear indication of the growing WebRTC market.

The global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Avaya

Dialogic

GENBAND

TokBox

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

Apidaze

Blackboard

CafeX Communications

Cisco

Digium

Ericsson

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Polycom

Opera

Oracle

TWILIO

Quobis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Video Services, Voice Services, Data Sharing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Telecom, Information Solution, Health Care, E-Commerce, Education, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Others

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1808629

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald