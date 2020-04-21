Global Walking Tractor Market 2018 – 2023

Walking tractor, commonly known as the two-wheel tractor is controlled by an operator and is self-powered in nature. The walking tractor can work with different attachments like cultivator, trailer, and a plough.

The walking tractor is mainly used for horticultural, industrial landscaping, small-scale farming, and gardening. It is also called single axle walking type tractor, walk-behind tractor or power tiller.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Walking Tractor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in market is walking tractor as a versatile tool. The walking tractor has emerged as one of the versatile garden tools for large plots. The manufacturers built walking tractors with a variety of attachments, making it possible to use as a gardening tool.

The small gardens with 5,000 sq. ft. or less can be managed by hand tools. However, the larger gardens require some mechanical aid.

The gardening equipment manufacturers offer a variety of standalone products such as garden tillers, mowers, and chippers-shredders. These machines have their own engines which increase the cost and maintenance work.

Also, most of the consumer grade equipment are useful till their warranty period and then the user has to invest in the equipment for servicing.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BCS America

Deere

Grillo

CLAAS Jinyee Agricultural Machinery

Kranti Agro

Mahindra And Mahindra

Kubota Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Changlin Machinery

V.S.T Tillers Tractors

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: >73.6KW, 14.7 73.6KW, <14.7KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Horticultural, Industrial Landscaping, Small-Scale Farming, Gardening

