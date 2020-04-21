Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market 2018 – 2023

Wafer mounters are a part of the wafer fabrication process. After wafer grinding is carried out, the wafer is mounted on a metal frame for film or tape to be applied to it. This process is called wafer mounting.

This becomes an essential step in the overall fabrication process as the film or tape reduces particulate contamination, thereby ensuring a highly efficient semiconductor device or component.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wafer Mounter Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing applications of semiconductor components in various emerging technologies such as IoT and AI is influencing the demand for silicon wafers to manufacture these components.

QCResearch’s market study identifies the increasing number of fabs to be one of the primary growth factors for the wafer mounter equipment market. Semiconductor foundries are focusing on developing new fabs due to the intense competition among the vendors.

The worldwide market for Wafer Mounter Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advanced Dicing Technologies

Disco

Semiconductor Equipment

Lintec

Longhill Industries

Nitto Denko

Powatec

Syagrus Systems

Takatori

Technovision

Ultron Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 150 Mm, 200 Mm, 300 Mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: DMs, Memory Manufacturers, Foundries

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wafer Mounter Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer Mounter Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wafer Mounter Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Wafer Mounter Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wafer Mounter Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wafer Mounter Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wafer Mounter Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

