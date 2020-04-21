Global Wafer-Level Manufacturing Equipment Market 2018 – 2023

Wafer-level manufacturing equipment is used for the production of semiconductor wafers, which includes processes such as lithography, etching and stripping, inspection, and packaging.

The growing number of applications of semiconductor ICs across different segments has led to the increased demand for wafer-level manufacturing equipment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, the APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in this market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Applied Materials

ASML

TEL

Lam Research

KLA-Tencor

Dainippon

Advantest

Canon

Hitachi

JEOL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wafer Fab Equipment, Wafer-Level Packaging And Assembly Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Foundry, Memory, IDM

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

