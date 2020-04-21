Global Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2018 – 2023

Semiconductor wafer inspection equipment is part of semiconductor capital equipment. These systems are essential in the semiconductor manufacturing process as they help maintain the performance of semiconductor ICs by identifying the impurities or defects in the wafers during the manufacturing process.

Semiconductor device manufacturers – foundries, memory device manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturer (IDMs) – are the principal customers for the semiconductor capital equipment vendors.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wafer Inspection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing demand for wireless computing devices will be one of the primary factors driving the growth of this wafer inspection system market. Connectivity to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to enable easy data exchange and transfer has resulted in the increased availability of wireless computing devices such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, and sensors.

Wireless computing devices require an increased level of integration which resulted in the development of new designs to support multiple applications on a single platform. Moreover, the demand for small-sized gadgets has also augmented the need for more functionalities from a single device.

The worldwide market for Wafer Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Applied Materials

Hermes Microvision

KLA-Tencor

Lasec

Zeiss Global

FEI

Hitachi High-Technologies

JEOL

Lam Research

Nanometrics

Nikon

Planar

Rudolph Technologies

Tokyo Seimitsu

Toray Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Patterned Wafer Inspection Equipment, Unpatterned Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: DMs, Memory Manufacturers, Foundries

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wafer Inspection Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer Inspection Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wafer Inspection Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Wafer Inspection Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wafer Inspection Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wafer Inspection Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wafer Inspection Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

