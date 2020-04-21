Global Wafer Biscuit Market 2018 – 2023

Wafer is a dry, crispy, and crunchy thin type of biscuit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and packaging. Wafers are used with chocolate bars, ice cream, and cookies.

Consumers are shifting toward convenience foods, such as wafer biscuits, that are affordable. The increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing consumer spending power are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global wafer biscuit market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wafer Biscuit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative packaging. Innovative and attractive packaging is one of the best ways to attract customers and increase sales.

It can help in preventing the degradation of food quality during transportation. It also helps in maintaining the freshness and preventing food loss because of damage. Innovative packaging extends the shelf life of products and provides information on storage.

Wafers contain wheat flour, fat, sugar, and many flavoring agents, which are sensitive to moisture. They have a high fat level and are fragile in nature. Therefore, manufacturers must use suitable packaging to protect wafers from damage.

The worldwide market for Wafer Biscuit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mars

Nestle

The Hershey

Pladis

Antonelli Bros

Artisan Biscuits

Bolero

Dukes

Kellogg

Lago

Mondelez International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Coated Wafer Biscuits, Cream-Filled Wafer Biscuits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Supermarket, Department Store, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wafer Biscuit market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer Biscuit Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wafer Biscuit, with sales, revenue, and price of Wafer Biscuit, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wafer Biscuit, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wafer Biscuit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wafer Biscuit sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

