Global VoLTE Market 2018 – 2023

VoLTE technology enables voice calls over an LTE network, in comparison to the previously used technology supporting voice calls over 2G and 3G networks. This technology is similar to VoIP which is applied to support voice calls over a broadband connection.

The difference between VoIP and VoLTE is that VoIP sends voice over the circuit-switched network, but VoLTE sends voice calls over IP-based LTE networks. VoLTE is used among enterprises as well as individual consumers for video and voice services.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the VoLTE market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the VoLTE market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly.

The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units.

China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016.

It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

The global VoLTE market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of VoLTE.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

KT

LG Uplus

SK Telecom

T-Mobile US

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

D2 Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: VoIMS, CSFB, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Private, Commerce

