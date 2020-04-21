Global Plumbing Fittings Industry 2020, – QY new Market insights

Los Angeles, United State, 06 January 2020,– – The report presents authentic and accurate research study on the global Plumbing Fittings market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that are likely to have a major influence on the global Plumbing Fittings market growth.

The various contributors involved in the Plumbing Fittings Market include manufacturers: Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis:

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Plumbing Fittings market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Plumbing Fittings market.

Market Size Split by Type:

Faucets, Shower Heads, Valves and Pipe Fittings, Others

Market Size Split by Application:

Household, Commercial

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Plumbing Fittings market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Table of Contents:

1 Plumbing Fittings Market Overview

1.1 Plumbing Fittings Product Overview

1.2 Plumbing Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Faucets

1.2.2 Shower Heads

1.2.3 Valves and Pipe Fittings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Plumbing Fittings Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Plumbing Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Plumbing Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plumbing Fittings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plumbing Fittings Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Masco Corporation

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Masco Corporation Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kohler

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kohler Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Fortune Brands

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Fortune Brands Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 LIXIL Corporation

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Friedrich Grohe

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Friedrich Grohe Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Toto

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Toto Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 RWC

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 RWC Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Roca

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Roca Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Lota Group

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Lota Group Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Spectrum Brands

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Plumbing Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Spectrum Brands Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Globe UNION Industrial Corp

3.12 Jacuzzi

3.13 Huayi

3.14 Elkay

3.15 Lasco

3.16 Maax

3.17 Ideal Standard

3.18 Villeroy & Boch

3.19 Jaquar Group

3.20 Sanitec

3.21 Hansgrohe

3.22 Sunlot Group

3.23 Hindware

3.24 CERA Sanitaryware

4 Plumbing Fittings Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Plumbing Fittings Application/End Users

5.1 Plumbing Fittings Segment by Application

5.1.1 Household

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Forecast

6.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Plumbing Fittings Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Faucets Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Shower Heads Gowth Forecast

6.4 Plumbing Fittings Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Forecast in Household

6.4.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Forecast in Commercial

7 Plumbing Fittings Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Plumbing Fittings Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Plumbing Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

Continued..

