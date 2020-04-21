Global Bearing Components Market 2018 – 2023
Bearings are machine elements used to reduce the energy loss caused by friction in the rotary motion parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Bearing Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Industries such as automotive, aerospace, heavy engineering, railways, shipbuilding, defence, die mold and part manufacturing, machine tool, healthcare, and consumer durables make extensive use of ball bearings.
The prospects for the market growth of bearings are closely linked to growth in the production of high-performance industrial equipment and machinery.
The worldwide market for Bearing Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TMB
Schaeffler(INA&FAG)
SKF
NTN
C&U GROUP
LYC
ZWZ
China Mos Group
Luoyang Bearing
China Wanxiang
NACHI
AST
NMB
NSK
HARBIN Bearing
Xibei bearing
Koyo& Torrington
TIMKEN
ZXY
FUJIAN LONGXI
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers: Cylindrical rollers, Metal Retainers, Precision steel balls, Tapered rollers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive, Electrical, Agriculture, Mining & Construction, Railway & Aerospace, Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bearing Components market.
Chapter 1, to describe Bearing Components Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bearing Components, with sales, revenue, and price of Bearing Components, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bearing Components, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Bearing Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bearing Components sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
