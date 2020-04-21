Global Bauxite And Alumina Market 2018 – 2023

The raw material required to produce primary aluminium is aluminium oxide, also called alumina. It is a white powder produced by the refining of bauxite. Some two tonnes of alumina are needed to produce one tonne of aluminium through an electrolytic process.

Bauxite and alumina are primarily consumed in the manufacturing of aluminum. However, owing to their distinct physical and chemical properties, they are used in a variety of other applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bauxite and Alumina in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Bauxite and Alumina is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alumina

Aluminum Corporation of China

Alcoa

BHP Billiton

CVG Bauxilum

Glencore International

Century Aluminum

Hindalco Industries

National Aluminum

United Company RUSAL

Norsk Hydro

Vale

Gencor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Metallurgical, Non-metallurgical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Oil, Polish, Filler

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bauxite and Alumina market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bauxite and Alumina Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bauxite and Alumina, with sales, revenue, and price of Bauxite and Alumina, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bauxite and Alumina, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bauxite and Alumina market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bauxite and Alumina sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald