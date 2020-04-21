Global Automotive Engine Market 2018 – 2023

An engine is a device that helps convert the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical energy to produce power. The internal combustion (IC) engine used in the automobiles is fueled by petrol, diesel, propane or natural gas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the automotive engines is hindered with the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Among the types of the engine, in-line engines, which accounted for around 73% of the share in 2016 are the widely used engines in automobiles.

The worldwide market for Automotive Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cummins

General Motors

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen

BMW

Daimler Group

Honda

Hyundai

Mitsubishi Motors

PSA Group

Renault

Suzuki

Volvo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Petrol, Diesel, Propane, Hybrid, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Engine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Engine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Engine, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Engine, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Engine, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Engine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Engine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

