Global Automotive Engine Heater Market 2018 – 2023

An engine heater warms an automotive engine and helps in the start and warm up of the engine in a shorter period, which normally takes longer in extreme cold weather conditions.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Engine Heater in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The most common type of engine heater used in automotive application is the electric heating element in the cylinder block. This heating element is connected through a power cord routed through the vehicle’s grille.

This type of heater is known as engine block heater and replaces one of the engine’s core plugs. The heater element is immersed in the engine’s coolant, which keeps most parts of the engine warm.

The worldwide market for Automotive Engine Heater is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DEFA

HOTSTART

MAHLE

Phillips & Temro Industries

Five star Manufacturing Group

Wolverine Heaters

Calix AB

Webasto

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Efficient Heating, Simple Mounting, Complete Control, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Engine Heater market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Engine Heater Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Engine Heater, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Engine Heater, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Engine Heater, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Engine Heater market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Engine Heater sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald