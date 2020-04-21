Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market 2018 – 2023

Fuel pumps are one of the most important components in vehicles, and they pumps fuel from the fuel tank to the engine. Fuel pumps are of three types: mechanical, electric, and turbo.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1808409

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Though mechanical fuel pumps were used in vehicles previously, advances in technology and growing pressure of improving fuel efficiency have led to the increased use of electric fuel pumps.

There is a growing pressure felt by automakers worldwide to adhere to the new stringent vehicle emission standards. To achieve this, automakers have shifted their focus toward reducing vehicle emission levels in new upcoming models. Automakers worldwide have increased their R&D spending to develop vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency and better power output.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

AC Delco

Airtex Fuel Delivery Systems

Daewha Fuel Pump Industries

Federal-Mogul

Visteon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump, Inline Electric Fuel Pump, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1808409

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald