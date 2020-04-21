Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market 2018 – 2023

ECU is an embedded system that controls the number of electrical systems associated with an advanced motor vehicle. The ECU which controls the function related to the door is known as a door control unit (DCU).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The DCU detects the vehicle condition based on the input from the sensor switch and passed through the microprocessor and thus drives the door lock features or the others feature associated with the door. DCUs are responsible for controlling the various door operations.

The worldwide market for Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

Brose

WABCO

Sioux Logena

KOSTAL Automotive Electrical Systems

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Stoneridge

Magneti Marelli

Schaltbau

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Side door DCU, Power lift gate DCU, Anti-trap window DCU, Traditional Non-anti-trap window DCU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU), with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

