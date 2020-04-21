Global Automotive Direct Drive Motor Market 2018 – 2023

Electric motor is a machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy through the interaction of magnetic field with current. The motor mainly consists of two parts: a rotor and a stator.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Direct Drive Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The motors can be categorized into direct current (DC) motor and alternating current (AC) motor based on the type of current used by the motor. AC motors are classified into synchronous or asynchronous, and DC motors are classified into brushed and brushless.

The worldwide market for Automotive Direct Drive Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 201.7% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

PMW

PROTEAN ELECTRIC

TM4

Elaphe

Kollmorgen

Metric Mind

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: High-Speed Motor, Medium Speed Motor, Very Low Rotational Speed Motor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Direct Drive Motor market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Direct Drive Motor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Direct Drive Motor, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Direct Drive Motor, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Direct Drive Motor, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Direct Drive Motor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Direct Drive Motor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

