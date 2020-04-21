Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2018 – 2023

Automotive instrument cluster is a collection of gauges, dials, and lights, which are in front of the driver, right above the steering.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In some vehicles, it is present in the center of the dashboard. The instrument cluster has a panel, which displays various information, such as speed, fuel level, engine revolutions per minute (RPM), also known as a tachometer.

With advancement in technology, modern instrument clusters also displays various icons related to the car such as front lights, power steering warning, door ajar warning, seat belt warning, tailgate open warning, high beam indicator, turn signal indicator, gear shift position, engine malfunction warning, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), engine oil warning, parking brake warning, charging system warning, malfunction indicator, airbag indicator, low fuel level warning, cruise control indicator, low windshield washer fluid level warning, and others.

The worldwide market for Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 37.3% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO

Visteon

Alpine Electronics

ID4Motion

Luxoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Nippon Seiki

SHARP

YAZAKI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 5-8 inch, 9-11 inch, >12 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger car, Commercial vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

