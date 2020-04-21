Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2018 – 2023

Connected vehicles have direct internet access through either an inbuilt modem or a plug-in modem. Connected cars do a better job of keeping the driver updated about the traffic, accidents, road warnings, and speed limits.

In addition, they provide improved convenience and assistance to the drivers. Connected cars witnessed a higher level of innovation in terms of infotainment systems and safety assistance technology.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Cybersecurity in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Automotive Cybersecurity is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Argus Cyber Security

HARMAN International

Karamba Security

Symantec

Arilou Cyber Security

ESCRYPT

Honeywell International

RunSafeSecurity

Secunet Security Networks

Vector Informatik

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Network, Endpoint, Wireless, Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Infotainment, Telematics, OBD, Safety, Powertrain, Communication, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Cybersecurity market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Cybersecurity Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Cybersecurity, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Cybersecurity, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Cybersecurity, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Cybersecurity market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Cybersecurity sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

