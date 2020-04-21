Embolization Coils Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts 2025 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Cook, Endoshape

The global embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,131.24 Mn in 2025 from US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global embolization coils market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global embolization coils market, based on type was segmented as, detachable embolization coils and pushable coils. In 2017, the detachable embolization held the largest share of the market, by type. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the pushable embolization coils, also the market players operating in the market are offering maximum of the detachable embolization coils.

The key players influencing the market are:

Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Cook, Endoshape, Inc, Balth USA LLC, Penumbra, Inc, and Three Rivers Medical.

The global embolization coils market by type was led by pushable coils segment. In 2017, the pushable coils segment held a largest market share of 51.3% of the embolization coils market, by type. The detachable coils segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its advantage of placing it with the single click mechanical detachment handle technology. In addition to larger share, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The market for embolization coils is expected to grow due to increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm and progressive aging population & rise in associated chronic diseases. In addition, growth opportunities due to the interventional radiology and development in the healthcare market are likely to contribute in the growth of the embolization market in the forecast period.

The current trend for the endovascular treatments or the embolization coils are the interventional radiology. The treatment is minimally invasive procedure and is done under the guidance of X-rays. The advantages of the interventional radiology has proven itself to the best treatment option for the control of the extensive blood flow. The interventional radiology is also helpful in the field of gynecology during the cesarean section procedures where the extensive blood is experienced by the patients. The rise in the prevalence for the liver and kidney cancer has contributed extensively to the need of the treatment. The rise in the geriatric population which is highly affected by the endovascular disease, brain stroke, heart stroke and chronic disease are adding up the growth for the market. Therefore, interventional radiology is highly preferred for the geriatric population to treat the diseases as it is minimally invasive procedure.

