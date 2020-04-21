Docking Station Market Top Key Players: Dell Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, StarTech.com, IOGEAR, Haier, Fujitsu, ASUSTek

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Docking Station market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Rapid Digitalization Across the Globe is Likely to Drive the Global Docking Station Market at 5.6% CAGR During 2019 & 2024.

Global docking station market accounted for USD 1,494.80 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach notable revenue by 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet have gradually entered people everyday life. With this increasing penetration, the number of devices per person has also increased over the years. We are also increasingly using mobile in our working lives and most of us carry at least three devices to stay productive. The consumers across the globe are stoutly adopting every positional technology that can improve their lives and increase their productivity. Since docking station allows consumers to connect and power their devices easily, the docks adoption rate is growing significantly and is expected to remain ideal in the future.

Technological Advancements

Like every other technology, the docking station has gone through many technological evolutions. Today docking stations are carrying remarkable features and can fulfill every expectation of the users. Docking stations are more advanced, convenient and functional than ever. Features such as additional charging, multiple monitors connectivity, and high-speed data transfer are some of the many momentous features of docking stations, which are responsible for strong demand for docking stations. Additionally, the introduction of WiGig technology is also a key driving factor that is encouraging the demand for docking station across the globe. Also, manufacturers of docking stations are spending vast money on R&D activities and innovations of docking stations. The manufacturers are introducing docks which are more convenient and functional. For instance, the introduction of a universal docking station, which is bringing more convenience to shared and agile workspaces. These rapid technological advancements with a docking station will act as driving factors for the global docking station market in upcoming years.

Increasing BYOD Trend

Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have become common within enterprise organizations and are likely to continue with its exponential growth in popularity in upcoming years. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is being accepted into almost every industry such as IT, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Owing to this BYOD trend, the number of devices in workplaces are also increasing. BYOD is already a global phenomenon to some extent, being well established in the US and Europe, but 2018 could well be the year that it spreads beyond early adopters in APAC and LATAM countries. The docking stations are Ideal for BYOD or CYOD work environments since they can reduce the problem related to a bunch of cords and offer a clean and ideal working environment to the employees.

Growing Number of Office Spaces

Docking stations are ideal solutions for the workspaces as they offer more convenience to the employees. Docking stations are perfect solutions for travel stations used for rotating employees, guests or visitors. Other advantages of docking stations such as clean, clutter-free workspace, space-saving, and increased workstation productivity are fuelling the adoption rate of the docking station in office spaces.

Barriers in Market

Booming smartphone sales have negatively affected the sales of desktop & laptop. The desktop and laptop markets have seen a slow and steady decline since the mobile device market is booming. The falling demand for laptops is likely to adversely affect the demand for docking station in the future. Compatibility issues with most of OEMs docking stations are a major concern in global docking station market. Most of the OEM docking stations are not compatible with many laptops. This compatibility issue is restricting the growth of docking station market globally.

The growth of the wireless industry and the effects it has on consumers lives is a result of the increased demand for wireless connectivity by consumers. The growing popularity of wireless technologies is also limiting the demand for cord powered technologies, which in turn expected to restrict the growth of docking station market in future.

The key players profiled in the report include Dell, HP, startech.com, Lenovo and other major key players. These market players have adopted different business strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, merger, and partnership to stay competitive in the global market. Within the overall robust consumer electronics industry, innovation takes many shapes. From the newer, more efficient and high-speed data transfer technologies, to an innovative design that makes product adherence less burdensome, to the adoption of portable and thin computers that are reshaping global computer accessories consumption, there is no dearth of inspiration for successful new launches. In January 2018, Lenovo launched of Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock with inbuilt GTX 1050 GPU.

The market is shifting to thinner laptops with fewer ports, hence limiting their display, peripheral and USB fast-charge capabilities. To overcome such problems consumers are adopting docking station, which let them add extra ports, features or enhanced functionality to modern, slimmer laptops. Also, the docking station can easily turn any laptop into the ideal workstation solution. Further, the growing trend for portable workstations is another major growth driver to the global docking station market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

– Laptop Docking Station

– HDD Docking Station

– Others

By End User

– Business

– Household

– Government

– Other

By Connectivity

– USB 3.0

– USB C

– WiGig

– Thunderbolt 2

– Thunderbolt 3

– Others

By Display Supported

– One

– Two

– More than Two

By Price Range

– High

– Medium

– Low

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Regional Markets

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– The Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Docking Station Market

3. Global Docking Station Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Docking Station Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Docking Station Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Laptop Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. HDD Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Bus Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bus Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Bus Type

11.4. USB 3.0 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. USB C Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. WiGig Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Thunderbolt 2 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Thunderbolt 3 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Display Supported

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Display Supported

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Display Supported

12.4. One Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. More than Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1. By Type

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

15.2.1.4. Laptop Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.5. HDD Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2. By End User

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

15.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3. By Bus Type

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bus Type

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Bus Type

15.2.3.4. USB 3.0 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.5. USB C Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.6. WiGig Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.7. Thunderbolt 2 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.8. Thunderbolt 3 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4. By Display Supported

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Display Supported

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Display Supported

15.2.4.4. One Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.5. Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.6. More than Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5. By Price Range

15.2.5.1. Introduction

15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

15.2.5.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6. By Distribution Channel

15.2.6.1. Introduction

15.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

15.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

15.2.6.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7. By Country

15.2.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

15.2.7.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

15.2.7.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

