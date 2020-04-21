Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2020 to 2025 | Eaton, Siemens, ABB

“

QYResearch Published Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: This latest report provides a deep insight into the Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2019 covering all its essential aspects. Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report then highlights factors affecting the development of market such as drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities, technology advances, the latest market scenarios, etc. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organizations such as: Eaton, Siemens, ABB, SolarBOS, Santon, Fonrich.

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code® 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), including Max. string voltage <1000VDC and Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC is the main type for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), and the Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC reached a sales volume of approximately 416.42 K Unit in 2017, with 80.88% of global sales volume.

The global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market was 100 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size (value and volume) by player, region, product type and final industry, historical data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

SolarBOS

Santon

Fonrich

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Max. string voltage <1000VDC

Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Solar Photovoltaics

Commercial and Industrial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

To understand the structure of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market by identifying various subsegments.

Share detailed information on key factors affecting market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) manufacturers define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competitive environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years.

To analyze the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and verify market size of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

”

