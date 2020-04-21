Digital Writing Instruments Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Snapshot

As technological advancements are taking place across all spheres of life, there is an apparent rise in the demand for various different digital writing instruments. People are making use of digital writing instruments so as to operate several gadgets, be it smartphones, laptop, or PC. There are basically two different types of instruments that are available to people, namely, digital stylus and digital pens. A digital pen is barely bigger than a stylus and it supplies extra performance and features than the latter, and comes with a internal memory, digital camera, digital eraser, and programmable buttons. Most of the digital pens, often simply called pens, are sensitive to pressure. A digital pen can be integrated with a smart writing system so as to recognize specific times and dates, different paper tablets, and individual pages. In a few of the cases, a digital pen can also be utilized as a multifunctional scanning pen by text readers.

In general, a digital stylus is smaller and much thinner than a digital pen, as it has no internal electronics. A stylus is usually used to draw, write, and tap on touchscreen devices, with features comprising precision accuracy, pressure sensing, and palm rejection. Moreover, a digital stylus is refers to a small metal or plastic device that looks like a tiny ink pen, but makes use of pressure on input screens such as PDA (personal digital assistant) devices, smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. Mostly, a stylus is mainly used to input and manipulate information on a PDA device.

People often think that because of the transformation to a digital world, a writing instruments are becoming less and less relevant, however, companies such as Montblanc believe in exactly the opposite idea. They feel that the more the digital world expands, a writing instrument also makes that much more of a difference.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Overview

With respect to numerous associated factors, the global digital writing instruments market has been thoroughly covered in the report. Various associated elements such as driving factors, prime restraints, competitive analysis, geographical outlook, and latest trends and opportunities, are comprehensively described in the report. The study compiled covers a forecast that extends from 2017 to 2026, and includes key historic factors associated with the global digital writing instruments market. The report also prognosticates the market’s growth expected to occur in the forthcoming years. Chief market dynamics associated with trends are also covered in the report.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Drivers and Restraints

A burgeoning smartphone industry has mainly been responsible for propelling growth in this market, thanks to a widespread requirement for the use of digital writing instruments for operating the devices. With an increase in demand for better functionality in digital devices, consumers expect simplicity with which a digital device can be operated. As digital writing instruments are commonly used for providing such functionality, such changing demands occurring among consumers is notably responsible for driving the global digital writing instruments market’s growth. Lastly, an increasing use of digital pens in data processing and data management processes has been proving to be highly beneficial to this market.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Regional Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America holds a leading position in terms of maximum revenue gained compared to other regions. This is mainly due to an exceptionally strong technology-based infrastructure present in this region, as well as high acceptance rate from the masses to utilize digital writing instruments. However, many players are looking forward to establish themselves properly in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of developing scenario from a technological perspective. Hence, Asia Pacific is projected to depict rapid development in the global digital writing instruments market during the forthcoming years.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape of this market is characterized by intense competition owing to a surge of products being introduced by key players in recent times. Such a competitive spirit amongst the players has also resulted thanks to the sale of devices by having similar functions compared to those sold by their rivals. A key trend in this market involves the entry of several startups, which are mainly banking on the sale of low-priced devices that are available with ease. Most startups are being backed by extensive funding from other companies. Dell Technologies, Neo Smartpen Inc., FiftyThree, Inc., Moleskine Srl, Luidia, Inc., Hewlett Packard, Lenovo Group, Acer Inc., Adonit, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anoto Group AB, Wacom Co., Ltd.

