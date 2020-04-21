Data Monetization Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2023
KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Data Monetization Market By Application (Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others) By Vertical (Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others) By Method (Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization) By Organization Size (Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises) By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud Based) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023,”.
According to report, the global Data Monetization market was valued at around USD 1,856.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6,441.8 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 23.4% between 2018 and 2023.
The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
The study is segmented based on By Offering, By Application, By Vertical, By Method, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type., and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.
The report is sub-segmented By Offering – Platform, Standalone, Suite, Services. By Application – Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others. By Vertical – Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others. By Method – Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization. By Organization Size – Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises. By Deployment Type – On-premise, Cloud Based.
Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Some of major Data Monetization market players are – Accenture, IBM, Google LLC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, SAP SE, Paxata, Inc., Ness, Gemalto NV, Cisco, Other Major & Niche Key Players.
This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Data Monetization Market.
key features of the market research report include:
The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis
The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.
The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.
The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries
An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Offering, By Application, By Vertical, By Method, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type.
The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Data Monetization Market
3. Global Data Monetization Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Data Monetization Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Data Monetization Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
9.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
10.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t
10.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical
11.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Method
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Method
12.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Organization Size
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size
13.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type
14.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15. Geographical Analysis
15.1. Introduction
15.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1. By Offering
15.2.1.1. Introduction
15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
15.2.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2. By Application
15.2.2.1. Introduction
15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.2.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t
15.2.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3. By Vertical
15.2.3.1. Introduction
15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical
15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical
15.2.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.4. By Method
15.2.4.1. Introduction
15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method
15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method
15.2.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.5. By Organization Size
15.2.5.1. Introduction
15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size
15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size
15.2.5.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.5.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.6. By Deployment Type
15.2.6.1. Introduction
15.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type
15.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type
15.2.6.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.6.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.7. By Country
15.2.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
15.2.7.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
15.2.7.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.7.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1. By Offering
15.3.1.1. Introduction
15.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
15.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
15.3.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.2. By Application
15.3.2.1. Introduction
15.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.3.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t
15.3.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3. By Vertical
15.3.3.1. Introduction
15.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical
15.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical
15.3.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.4. By Method
15.3.4.1. Introduction
15.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method
15.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method
15.3.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue:
