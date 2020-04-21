Data Monetization Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2023

KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Data Monetization Market By Application (Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others) By Vertical (Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others) By Method (Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization) By Organization Size (Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises) By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud Based) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023,”.

According to report, the global Data Monetization market was valued at around USD 1,856.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6,441.8 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 23.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Offering, By Application, By Vertical, By Method, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type., and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Offering – Platform, Standalone, Suite, Services. By Application – Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others. By Vertical – Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others. By Method – Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization. By Organization Size – Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises. By Deployment Type – On-premise, Cloud Based.

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Data Monetization market players are – Accenture, IBM, Google LLC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, SAP SE, Paxata, Inc., Ness, Gemalto NV, Cisco, Other Major & Niche Key Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Data Monetization Market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Offering, By Application, By Vertical, By Method, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type.

The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Data Monetization Market

3. Global Data Monetization Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Data Monetization Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Data Monetization Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

10.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

11.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Method

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

12.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Organization Size

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size

13.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment Type

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

14.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1. By Offering

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

15.2.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2. By Application

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.2.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

15.2.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3. By Vertical

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

15.2.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4. By Method

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

15.2.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5. By Organization Size

15.2.5.1. Introduction

15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size

15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size

15.2.5.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6. By Deployment Type

15.2.6.1. Introduction

15.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

15.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

15.2.6.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7. By Country

15.2.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

15.2.7.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

15.2.7.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1. By Offering

15.3.1.1. Introduction

15.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

15.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

15.3.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2. By Application

15.3.2.1. Introduction

15.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.3.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

15.3.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3. By Vertical

15.3.3.1. Introduction

15.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

15.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

15.3.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.4. By Method

15.3.4.1. Introduction

15.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

15.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

15.3.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue:

