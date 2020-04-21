Camel Milk Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “ Camel Milk Market– By Product (Fresh Camel Milk and Frozen Camel Milk), By Packaging (Bottles, Cartons, Cans and Jar), By Application (Household, Food & Beverage Industry, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Nature (Organic and Conventional) & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Camel Milk Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Camel milk production has become one of the world’s emerging agricultural industries, as demand for the camel milk grows globally. Camel milk is a great source of nutrients such as calcium, vitamins, protein, potassium and others. The global camel milk market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Camel milk Market

Growing Demand for Nutritious Products

The demand for nutrition-rich products is on a consistent rise, which is favouring the rise in adoption of camel milk across the globe. Camel milk is a rich source of calcium, vitamin B1 and other nutrients, this nutritional and therapeutic characteristic of camel milk has made camel milk as a superfood. Strong nutritional value of camel milk is the reason which is why camel milk is being used in a range of applications such as dairy product, baby food and medicinal purposes. For example, many are using camel milk against diabetes and allergies and some are even using camel milk as an aphrodisiac.

Thriving Business of Camel Milk

Initially, most of the world’s total produced camel milk was consumed in the Middle East and Africa region, but with a rise in awareness the demand for camel milk is thriving internationally. Ease of accessing sales and distribution channel of dairy products and strong demand for the dairy product has made camel milk production a thriving business around the world. In recent years, camel dairy farming has evolved as an alternative to traditional dairy farming in the Middle East and Africa region. This can be attributed to many factors such as the requirement of less care and maintenance, higher amounts of iron, copper, sodium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and vitamin A and C and others.

Barriers – Camel milk Market

Camel milk is generally found in dry regions of the world. Further, high dominance of cow milk and limited supply of camel milk are some major barriers in the growth of global camel milk market.

Market Trends – Camel Milk Market

Camel Milk-based Products

Development of new camel milk-based products such as baby food, confectionery and others is key trend in the global camel milk market. The increasing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients and Endorsement by celebrities are several other trends are active in the global camel milk market.

Segmentation

By Product

– Fresh Camel Milk

– Frozen Camel Milk

By Packaging

– Bottles

– Cartons

– Cans

– Jars

– Others

By Nature

– Organic

– Conventional

By Application

– Household

– Food & Beverage Industry

– Dietary Supplements

– Cosmetics & Personal Care

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS)

– Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd.

– Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP)

– QCamel

– The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd.

– Desert Farms Inc.

– Other Notable Players

