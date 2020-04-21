Automatic Hand Dryers Market – The New Ways to Win in Emerging Markets Forecast to 2019-2025 | Panasonic, Dyson, Toto

“

QYResearch Published Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: This latest report provides a deep insight into the Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market 2019 covering all its essential aspects. Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Automatic Hand Dryers market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automatic Hand Dryers market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report then highlights factors affecting the development of market such as drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities, technology advances, the latest market scenarios, etc. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organizations such as: Panasonic, Dyson, Toto, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, AIKE, World Dryer, Bobrick, Mediclinics, Jaquar Group, American Dryer, DIHOUR.

Automatic hand dryers are operated automatically when hands are placed a few inches below the infrared sensor. These touchless hand dryers do not have to have your hands placed on the hand dryer to be turned on automatically. Auto hand dryers are a necessity for any touch free washroom. Some hand dryers will turn on and run for 30 seconds, but most automatic and infrared hand dryers will turn off as quick as they came on when your hands have finished drying and are removed from the view of the sensor.

In the last several years, global market of Automatic Hand Dryer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15.38%.

The classification of Automatic Hand Dryer includes Jet Air Dryer and Hot Air Dryer. Jet Air Dryer dominated the market with share of 55.01% in 2018, which is more environment friendly than hot air dryer.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption value market share nearly 34.21% in 2018 as higher average price there. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.36%.

The global Automatic Hand Dryers market was 750 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 1560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Automatic Hand Dryers market size (value and volume) by player, region, product type and final industry, historical data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automatic Hand Dryers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Panasonic

Dyson

Toto

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

AIKE

World Dryer

Bobrick

Mediclinics

Jaquar Group

American Dryer

DIHOUR

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Jet Air Dryer

Hot Air Dryer

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hotels

Restaurants

Commercial Complex

Hospitals

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To understand the structure of Automatic Hand Dryers market by identifying various subsegments.

Share detailed information on key factors affecting market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automatic Hand Dryers manufacturers define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competitive environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Hand Dryers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automatic Hand Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Hand Dryers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and verify market size of Automatic Hand Dryers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs.

Further breakdown of Automatic Hand Dryers market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

”

