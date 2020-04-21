Automatic Data Capture Market International Demand Forecast to 2025 – CIPHERLAB, Denso Wave, Eutronix S.A., Ingram Micro, SATO Holdings, ScanSource

Automation is at its peak across the globe, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization. The automatic data capture market report also covers the major seven end-user including manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, healthcare, and others. The study provides other market insights and analysis of the global automatic data capture market in terms of competitive landscape, supply chain, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (OCR, BCR, RFID and Others), and Components (Hardware, Software and Services); End-users (Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Education & IT, Healthcare, and Others)

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000973

The global automatic data capture market accounted for US$ 13.84 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 22.02 Bn in 2025.

The automatic data capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and end-user; analyzed across five major geographic region namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and South America. The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. Global automatic data capture market by component is broadly segmented into three types- hardware, software and services.

Hardware includes different scanners, readers, printers and other accessories used for the technology, software includes the software that runs on it and associated software development costs; whereas service includes the training, operation and other technological service provided after product sale.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Bluebird, Inc.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

Denso Wave Inc.

Eutronix S.A.

Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

SATO Holdings Corporation

ScanSource, Inc.

SICK AG

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

This market intelligence report on Automatic Data Capture market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Automatic Data Capture market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Automatic Data Capture market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Automatic Data Capture market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Automatic Data Capture, Automatic Data Capture and Automatic Data Capture etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

Purchase a Copy of Report at –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000973

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald