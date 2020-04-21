Antioxidants Market to Surpass USD 4.8 Billion by 2024, Fostered by Growing Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Antioxidants Market” witnessed a market value of USD XXX billion in 2018 and is considered to surpass USD 4.8 billion by 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5 % between 2019 and 2024. The antioxidants market is analysed based on regions, by application, by product and by sales channel. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The research report also includes detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players in antioxidants market, such as Adisseo, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Royal DSM, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Nutreco N.V., Kalsec, Inc. and other notable players.

Market Summary:

Based on the application, the market has been classified into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, feed additives, cosmetic. In the application segment, food & beverage segment contributed around XX% market share of the antioxidants market in 2018. Increasing consumption of processed food and high demand for products with longer shelf life are key factors, which are responsible for significant growth of food & beverage antioxidant market.

The product segment includes natural antioxidants (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, polyphenols, carotenoids, others), synthetic antioxidants (tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxy anisole (BHA), others. Natural antioxidants segment was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. Based on the sales channel, the market is categorized into online channels and offline channels. At present, offline channel segment represents XX% of the total antioxidants market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for antioxidants because of the increasing sales of processed food and anti-aging nature of antioxidants in food products. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Adisseo, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Royal DSM, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Nutreco N.V., Kalsec, Inc. and others prominent players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the antioxidants market by the following segments:

– Product

– Application

– Sales Channel

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald