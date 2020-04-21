Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market – By Type (Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Services (Diagnosis, Treatment, Others), By Speciality Type (Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Otolaryngology, Neurology, Others) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023”. The global Ambulatory Surgical Centers report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market was valued at around USD 62.4 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 83.2 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Type, By Services, By Speciality Type and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Type (Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Services (Diagnosis, Treatment, Others), By Speciality Type (Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Otolaryngology, Neurology, Others).

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Ambulatory Surgical Centers market players are Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, LLC, Tenet, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, Surgery Partners, Hospital Corporation of America, SurgCenter Development, Covenant Surgical Partners, ASD Management, Proliance Surgeons, Inc., P.S., Other Major & Niche Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2019 and forecast for 2019-2024.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Type , By Services, By Speciality Type.

, The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

3. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

9.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

9.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

10.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Treatment Services

10.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Specialty Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type

11.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. By Type

12.3.1. Introduction

12.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

12.3.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

12.3.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. By Services

12.4.1. Introduction

12.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

12.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

12.4.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5. Treatment Services

12.4.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. By Specialty Type

12.5.1. Introduction

12.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type

12.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type

12.5.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. By Country

12.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue#@

