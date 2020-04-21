“AI Recruitment Market – Global Industry Up-To-Date Analysis Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements 2019 – 2025” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing LCC (US), Ultimate Software (US), SmartRecruiters (US), Jobvite (US), CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India), HireVue (US), Textio (US), Mya Systems Inc. (US), Talentrecruit (India), TalentMind (Singapore) .

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, AI Recruitment market share and growth rate of AI Recruitment for each application, including-

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, AI Recruitment market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Candidate Discovery

Candidate Relationship Management

Job Market Forecasting

Ad Automation

Candidate Assessments

Others

AI Recruitment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

AI Recruitment Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, AI Recruitment market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

AI Recruitment Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

AI Recruitment Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

AI Recruitment Market structure and competition analysis.



