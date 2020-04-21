Agricultural Drone Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Agricultural Drone market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Agricultural drones are being used in a variety of agricultural applications such as soil & field analysis, planting, crop spraying, crop monitoring, irrigation, and health assessment. Drones these days are capable of allowing farmers, and the drone pilots to increase efficiency in certain aspects of the farming process. From crop monitoring to planting, livestock management, crop spraying, irrigation mapping, and more, drones are becoming an essential part of modern agriculture. The world agricultural drone market was totaled at a value of USD XXXX Million in 2018 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% through the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Drones are used in various fields ranging from the military, humanitarian relief, disaster management to agriculture, out of which, the agricultural application is expected to thrive at a remarkable pace in upcoming years. The world is facing food security challenges, more than 815 million people are chronically hungry around the world. In order to tackle this challenge, farming communities and others involved in agriculture are adopting modern agriculture methods such as precision farming and others. This rapid adoption of modern agriculture has boosted the demand for advanced agricultural technologies such as agricultural robots, agriculture drones, and others.

Rapid commercialization of agriculture is a key factor which is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture. agronomists, agricultural engineers, and farmers are adopting agricultural drones to gain more efficient crop insights and to more accurately plan and manage their operations. Since the early introduction of drones in agriculture, drones have come a long way and are offering remarkable aid to the farmers.

Drones are continuously proving their capabilities in agricultural applications, even in those applications which were very tough to be done by traditional methods such as spraying taller crops, access to difficult terrain, spraying under or around power lines pylons and others. Apart from this, the hype of digital agriculture is also growing at an unprecedented rate across each region. This digital revolution in agriculture will allow a step-change in the optimum adoption of agricultural techs such as drones in the coming years. Factors such as growing population and rapidly shrinking arable land area are also encouraging the adoption of new tools which can unlock multiple benefits for the farmer.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Drone Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Drone

– – – Fixed Wing

– – – Hybrid

– – – Rotary Blade

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Imaging

– – – Data Management

– – – Data Analytics

– – – Others

By Application

– Field Mapping

– – – Weed Detection

– – – Crop Health Monitoring

– – – Others

– Variable Rate Application

– Crop Scouting

– Livestock

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as;

– DJI Innovation

– Aerovironment, Inc.

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Precisionhawk

– Parrot SA

– Yamaha

– Honeycomb Corporation

– Agribotix, LLC

– Skycision, Inc.

– Raptor Maps

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Agricultural Drone Market

3. Global Agricultural Drone Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Agricultural Drone Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Agricultural Drone Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)

9. Global Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Drone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.1. Fixed Wing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.2. Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.3. Rotary Blade Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.1. Imaging Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.2. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.3. Data Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Field Mapping Application

10.4.1. Weed Detection Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.4.2. Crop Health Monitoring Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.4.3. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.5. Variable Rate Application Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.6. Crop Scouting Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.7. Livestock Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1. By Offering

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

11.2.1.4. Drone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.1. Fixed Wing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.2. Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.3. Rotary Blade Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.5.1. Imaging Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.5.2. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.5.3. Data Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.1.5.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.2.4. Field Mapping Application

11.2.2.4.1. Weed Detection Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.4.2. Crop Health Monitoring Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.4.3. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.5. Variable Rate Application Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.6. Crop Scouting Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.7. Livestock Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.2.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1. By Offering

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

11.3.1.4. Drone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.4.1. Fixed Wing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.4.2. Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.4.3. Rotary Blade Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.5.1. Imaging Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.5.2. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.5.3. Data Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.1.5.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.3.2.4. Field Mapping Application

11.3.2.4.1. Weed Detection Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.4.2. Crop Health Monitoring Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.4.3. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.5. Variable Rate Application Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.6. Crop Scouting Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.7. Livestock Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.2.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1. By Offering

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

11.4.1.4. Drone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.4.1. Fixed Wing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.4.2. Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.4.3. Rotary Blade Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.5.1. Imaging Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.5.2. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.5.3. Data Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.1.5.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2. By Application

11.4.2.1. Introduction

11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4.2.4. Field Mapping Application

11.4.2.4.1. Weed Detection Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.4.2. Crop Health Monitoring Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.4.3. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.5. Variable Rate Application Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.6. Crop Scouting Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.7. Livestock Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.2.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

Continue…

