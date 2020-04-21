2020 Trending – Polyurethane Coating Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 6 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Polyurethane Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Polyurethane Coating Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Polyurethane Coating Market : Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Rpm International, Axalta Coating, Asian Paints, BASF, Bayer Materialscience, Jotun, Valspar

Global Polyurethane Coating Market Segmentation By Product : Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, High Solids, PU Powder Coating

Global Polyurethane Coating Market Segmentation By Application : Wood & Furniture, Industrial, Construction, Textile & Apparels, Electrical & Electronics, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Polyurethane Coating Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Polyurethane Coating Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyurethane Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Coating

1.2 Polyurethane Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-Borne

1.2.3 Water-Borne

1.2.4 High Solids

1.2.5 PU Powder Coating

1.3 Polyurethane Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wood & Furniture

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Textile & Apparels

1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Coating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyurethane Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyurethane Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyurethane Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyurethane Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyurethane Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyurethane Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyurethane Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyurethane Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Coating Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PPG Industries Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sherwin Williams

7.3.1 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rpm International

7.4.1 Rpm International Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rpm International Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Axalta Coating

7.5.1 Axalta Coating Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Axalta Coating Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Asian Paints

7.6.1 Asian Paints Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Asian Paints Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BASF Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bayer Materialscience

7.8.1 Bayer Materialscience Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bayer Materialscience Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jotun

7.9.1 Jotun Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jotun Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Valspar

7.10.1 Valspar Polyurethane Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Valspar Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polyurethane Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Coating

8.4 Polyurethane Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyurethane Coating Distributors List

9.3 Polyurethane Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyurethane Coating Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyurethane Coating Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

