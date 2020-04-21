2020 Trending – Polyurethane Adhesives Market Report Examines Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 6 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market : Ashland, BASF, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Arkema Group, Covestro, HB FULLER COMPANY, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Sika

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product : Solvent-borne, Reactive, Dispersion, Hot-melt, Others

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Segmentation By Application : Building & construction, Automotive & transportation, Packaging, Footwear, Electrical & electronics, Furniture & woodwork, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Polyurethane Adhesives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Polyurethane Adhesives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Polyurethane Adhesives market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Adhesives

1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-borne

1.2.3 Reactive

1.2.4 Dispersion

1.2.5 Hot-melt

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Polyurethane Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & construction

1.3.3 Automotive & transportation

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Electrical & electronics

1.3.7 Furniture & woodwork

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyurethane Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Adhesives Business

7.1 Ashland

7.1.1 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Arkema Group

7.6.1 Arkema Group Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Arkema Group Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Covestro

7.7.1 Covestro Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Covestro Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HB FULLER COMPANY

7.8.1 HB FULLER COMPANY Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HB FULLER COMPANY Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huntsman Corporation

7.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Illinois Tool Works

7.10.1 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sika

8 Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Adhesives

8.4 Polyurethane Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Polyurethane Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

