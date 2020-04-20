RegTech Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Top Companies are Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Actimize, Compliance Solutions Strategies, Fenergo, IBM, Lombard Risk, MetricStream, PwC, SAI Global, Thomson Reuters

Global RegTech Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of RegTech market.

The regtech refers to regulatory technology which utilizes information technology for enhancing the regulatory processes within the financial industry. A rise in digital products and services has led to increased incidents of data breaches, money laundering, cyber-attacks and similar fraudulent activities. Regtech helps in minimizing these activities in the financial institutions by making use of big data and machine learning technology.

The regtech market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing cost of compliance and low entry-barriers for SaaS-based offerings. The growing popularity of regulatory sandbox approach is further expected to fuel the growth of the regtech market during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity and data privacy remain significant challenges for this market. On the other hand, artificial intelligence is expected to foster growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the RegTech market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from RegTech market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for RegTech market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Abside Smart Financial Technologies

Actimize (NICE Ltd.)

Compliance Solutions Strategies

Fenergo

IBM

Lombard Risk

MetricStream

PwC

SAI Global

Thomson Reuters

The “Global RegTech Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the RegTech industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global RegTech market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global RegTech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global regtech market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size and application. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as identity management, regulatory reporting, risk & compliance management, fraud management and regulatory intelligence.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting RegTech market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global RegTech Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global RegTech market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall RegTech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the RegTech Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the RegTech Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of RegTech Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global RegTech Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

