Protein Supplement Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, AMCO Proteins, CytoSport, Glanbia, Iovate Health Sciences International, MusclePharm, Nature’s Bounty

The report on “Protein Supplement Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Protein is a macronutrient essential for the human body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes but is also available in a variety of formulated supplements drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can be helpful as part of their overall nutrition plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Thus athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein supplements.

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, an increasing population of working women, and the rising adoption of western food are anticipated to boost the overall protein supplements market growth. Over the past, there has been a rise in the number of health-conscious customers around the globe. A healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases continue to rise which further propels the growth of the market. The demand for protein supplements from the young population is increasing mainly in athletes as they provide various benefits such as lowering cholesterol, building of muscles, increasing strength, fighting cancer, improving immunity, and lowering blood pressure. Other factors that drive the global protein powder market are the increasing standard of living of the middle-class population and the rise in the disposable income. However, fake claims and negative publicity of protein supplements are likely to hamper the expansion of the protein supplement market during the forecasted period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Abbott Laboratories, 2. AMCO Proteins, 3. CytoSport, Inc., 4. Glanbia plc, 5. Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., 6. MusclePharm Corporation, 7. Nature’s Bounty Co., 8. NOW Foods, 9. Quest Nutrition, LLC, 10. Transparent Labs

The “Global Protein Supplement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Protein Supplement market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Protein Supplement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Protein Supplement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, product, source, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of type, the protein supplement market is segmented into whey protein, casein protein, soy proteins, pea protein, and others. By product, the protein supplement market is bifurcated into protein powder, protein bars, ready to drink (RTD), and others. On the basis of source the market is divided into animal based proteins, and plant based protein. By distribution channel, the protein supplement market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, nutrition store, chemist/drugstore, online, and others. The protein supplement market on the basis of the application is classified into sports nutrition and functional foods.

The report analyzes factors affecting Protein Supplement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Protein Supplement market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Protein Supplement Market Size

2.2 Protein Supplement Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Protein Supplement Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Protein Supplement Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Protein Supplement Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Protein Supplement Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Protein Supplement Sales by Product

4.2 Global Protein Supplement Revenue by Product

4.3 Protein Supplement Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Protein Supplement Breakdown Data by End User

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald