Parking Management Market| Industry Size, By Parking Site, By Automation Level, Strategies and Key Players
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Parking Management Market – By Parking Site (On Street, Off Street), By Automation Level (Partially Automated, Fully Automated) By Application (Government, Commercial, Transport Transit), By Solution, By Component and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Parking Management Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Parking Management Market was held at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Billion by the end of 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.9% during forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023.
The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2023. Global Parking Management market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.
North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2023. Further, United States Parking Management market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2023.
Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2023, with a CAGR of XX%.
This report focuses on the key global Parking Management player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Parking Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
This report covers major market players based in Parking Management market:
– Skidata
– Skyline Parking AG
– Amano Corporation
– Cubic Corporation
– IBM Corporation
– Kapsch TrafficCom
– Siemens AG
– Swarco Corporation
– T2 Systems
– CityLift
– Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
The report also offers analysis of major market segments:
By Parking Site
– On Street
– Off Street
By Automation Level
– Partially Automated
– Fully Automated
By Application
– Government
– Commercial
– Transport Transit
By Solution
– Access control Solution
– Security and Surveillance Solution
– Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution
– Parking Reservation Management Solution
– Permit Management Solution
– Valet Parking Management Solution
– Parking Guidance
– Slot Management Solution
– Others
By Component
– Software
– Services
– Devices
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Parking Management Market
3. Global Parking Management Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Parking Management Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Parking Management Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Parking Site
9.1. Introduction Parking Site
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Parking Site
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Parking Site
9.4. On Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Off Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Automation Level
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Automation Level
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Automation Level
10.4. Partially Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Fully Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Transport Transit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
12.4. Access control Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Security and Surveillance Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Parking Reservation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Permit Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Valet Parking Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Parking Guidance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.11. Slot Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
13.4. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Parking Site
14.2.1.1. Introduction Parking Site
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Parking Site
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Parking Site
14.2.1.4. On Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Off Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Automation Level
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Automation Level
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Automation Level
14.2.2.4. Partially Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Fully Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Application
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.3.4. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Transport Transit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Solution
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.2.4.4. Access control Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Security and Surveillance Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.7. Parking Reservation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.8. Permit Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.9. Valet Parking Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.10. Parking Guidance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.11. Slot Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Component
14.2.5.1. Introduction
14.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
14.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
14.2.5.4. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.6. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.6. By Country
14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
