Parking Management Market| Industry Size, By Parking Site, By Automation Level, Strategies and Key Players

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Parking Management Market – By Parking Site (On Street, Off Street), By Automation Level (Partially Automated, Fully Automated) By Application (Government, Commercial, Transport Transit), By Solution, By Component and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Parking Management Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Parking Management Market was held at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Billion by the end of 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.9% during forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2023. Global Parking Management market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2023. Further, United States Parking Management market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2023.

Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2023, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Parking Management player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Parking Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers major market players based in Parking Management market:

– Skidata

– Skyline Parking AG

– Amano Corporation

– Cubic Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Kapsch TrafficCom

– Siemens AG

– Swarco Corporation

– T2 Systems

– CityLift

– Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

By Parking Site

– On Street

– Off Street

By Automation Level

– Partially Automated

– Fully Automated

By Application

– Government

– Commercial

– Transport Transit

By Solution

– Access control Solution

– Security and Surveillance Solution

– Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution

– Parking Reservation Management Solution

– Permit Management Solution

– Valet Parking Management Solution

– Parking Guidance

– Slot Management Solution

– Others

By Component

– Software

– Services

– Devices



