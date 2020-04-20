Outdoor garden furniture Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2019-2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Outdoor garden furniture market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Outdoor garden furniture market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Outdoor garden furniture market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, United States Outdoor garden furniture market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2019 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Outdoor garden furniture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Outdoor garden furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers major market players based in Outdoor garden furniture market.

– IKEA Systems B.V.

– Herman Miller Inc.

– Trex Company, Inc.

– Kimball International, Inc.

– Steelcase Inc.

– Keter Plastic Ltd

– Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited

– Brown Jordan International, Inc.

– Century Furniture LLC

– Agio International Co., Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

By Product

– Chair

– – – Arm chair

– – – Swing Chair

– – – Relax Chair

– – – Others

– Stools

– Bench

– Hammock

– Sofas

– Tables

– Others

By Material

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Wicker

– Rattan

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Furniture Stores

– Brand Outlets

– Online Stores

– Others

By Price Range

– Low Price

– Medium Price

– High Price

By End- User

– Residential

– Commercial

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market

3. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)

9. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.4. Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.1. Arm chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.2. Swing Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.3. Relax Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5. Stools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.6. Bench Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.7. Hammock Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.8. Sofas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.9. Tables Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

10.4. Wood Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.5. Metal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.6. Glass Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.7. Wicker Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.8. Rattan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

11.4. Furniture Stores

11.5. Brand Outlets

11.6. Online Stores

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

12.4. Low Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5. Medium Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6. High Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Product

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.2.1.4. Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.4.1. Arm chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.4.2. Swing Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.4.3. Relax Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.5. Stools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.6. Bench Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.7. Hammock Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.8. Sofas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.9. Tables Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2. By Material

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

14.2.2.4. Wood Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2.5. Metal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2.6. Glass Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2.7. Wicker Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2.8. Rattan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Sales Channel

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

14.2.3.4. Furniture Stores

14.2.3.5. Brand Outlets

14.2.3.6. Online Stores

14.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.4. By Price Range

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

14.2.4.4. Low Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.4.5. Medium Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.4.6. High Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.5. By End-User

14.2.5.1. Introduction

14.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.5.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.5.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1. By Product

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.3.1.4. Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.4.1. Arm chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.4.2. Swing Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.4.3. Relax Chair Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.5. Stools Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.6. Bench Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.7. Hammock Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.8. Sofas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.9. Tables Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2. By Material

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

14.3.2.4. Wood Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2.5. Metal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2.6. Glass Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2.7. Wicker Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2.8. Rattan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.3. By Sales Channel

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

14.3.3.4. Furniture Stores

14.3.3.5. Brand Outlets

14.3.3.6. Online Stores

14.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.4. By Price Range

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

14.3.4.4. Low Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.4.5. Medium Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.4.6. High Price Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.5. By End-User

14.3.5.1. Introduction

14.3.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.3.5.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.3.5.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.5.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

Continue…

