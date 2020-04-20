Low Code Development Platform Market Size, Trends, Applications, Industry Players and Forecast 2018-2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Low Code Development Platform Market – By Component (Solution, Services) By Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Process App Platform, Request Handling Platform) By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-premise) By End-Use Vertical (Telecom & Media, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023”. The global Low Code Development Platform report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the global Low Code Development Platform market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 40.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Component, By Type, By Deployment, By End-Use Vertical and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Process App Platform, Request Handling Platform), By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-premise), By End-Use Vertical (Telecom & Media, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Others).

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Low Code Development Platform market players are Appian, OutSystems, AgilePoint, Caspio, Mendix, MatsSoft Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., Other Major & Niche Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Low Code Development Platform market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2019 and forecast for 2019-2024.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Component , By Type , By Deployment, By End-Use Vertical.

, , The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Low Code Development Platform Market

3. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Low Code Development Platform Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

9.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

11.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

12.4. Telecom & Media

12.5. Retail

12.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue#@

