Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2018 – 2023

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation System technology uses electromagnetic field with the help of handheld emitter, which can be easily mobilized around the operating field.

It consists of a magnetic coil made compatible with the system along with special tracking software, which displays the 3D location of the surgical site. These systems reduce the surgery time up to 20 minutes as it avoids the need to place optical pins, which otherwise may cause a potential fracture.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There is an increasing number of individuals suffering from several orthopedic disorders conditions including osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, cubital tunnel syndrome, and ligament injuries related to the knee.

These disorders affect the musculoskeletal system of the body, which includes bones, muscles, nerves, ligaments, joints, cartilages, and tendons. This results in decreased range of motion, stiffness, swelling, and pain in the muscles, which subsequently demands the need for surgical treatment.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

B. Braun

Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker

CAScination

CONMED

Exactech

Fiagon

GE Healthcare

Globus Medical

KARL STORZ

MicroPort Medical

NuVasive

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Operation Analysis, Operation Tests

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

